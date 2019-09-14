Schools closed near Manjakote sector following ceasefire violations by Pak

Mohammad Aijaz Asad, District Development Commissioner (DDC) informed that classes were suspended in schools following ceasefire. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Manjakote sector of Rajouri and Poonch districrts classes have been suspended in schools situated within 0-5 km from Manjakote sector for the safety of children." Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Manjkote sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Sep 14. Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation in the morning by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army retaliated befitting. Ever since India announced move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.