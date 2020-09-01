School teacher from Srinagar to get National Award for Teachers 2020

Srinagar, Sept 01 (ANI): A school teacher posted at Government Primary School at Dangerpora Tailbal area of Srinagar to be conferred with prestigious National Award for Teachers 2020. Roohi Sultana will be conferred by the Union Ministry of Education on September 05 for her unconventional teaching and dedication. She holds Master’s degrees in Urdu and Kashmiri, a degree in calligraphy, a certificate in Hindi and a diploma in special education. 49-year-old Roohi has invented innovative and creative methods of teaching to make education interesting for kids. She hails from Nowshera town of Srinagar and teaching has been a passion for her since childhood. Roohi always wanted to become a teacher not just to earn money but to educate the poor whom she thinks is the service to God. Speaking to ANI, Roohi said, “It was my hobby to become a teacher since childhood because I am very much influenced by children as I like to play with them, listening to their conversations and I share a good bond with kids. Before COVID-19 pandemic, wherever I used to go to attend marriages, all the kids used to come to me as I always keep something for them in my handbag. It is our job to teach kids but our job or responsibility is not just to teach them but also to make them a human being and teach them about moral values of humanity. I never made this job a burden for kids because I taught them through various innovative ways. I cleared all their concepts since childhood.” “It is a national level award which is best teachers’ award, which will be provided on September 05 at national level as per announcement. Teacher’s Day will be celebrated on September 05 and President of India will give away the awards to all national awardees. I really feel happy to receive this award because I never highlighted my work like usually people do. Almighty has highlighted my work and they know that how I work and I am thankful to them for making me a teacher first and then giving this award,” she added.