School in Rajouri imparts melange of Hindi-Urdu

India is the only country in the world where a wide spectrum of religious diversity could be witnessed. It might seem impossible to hold such a melange of religions, castes and languages under one roof. To make it possible in this country a great emphasis is provided to the educational institutions where children are imbibed with a sense of syncretism, unity and equality right from an early age. This exercise helps manifest a large multi-religious society, where people have regards and respect for all other religions and still remain intact to their own faith. One such institution is present in the hills of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where students from different faiths come and learn subjects of their choice. Take a look. Established in 1978, the National Public Higher Secondary School in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has been ensuring a feeling of oneness and communal unity among its students. In line with the principles of its founding father, Late Ashok Kumar Badyal, the school imparts education to over 600 students coming in from different age groups and communities without any discrimination based on their religious backgrounds. Demographically, the district has a majority of Muslim population little over Hindus, who otherwise make the majority in India. Understanding the diversity of the population in the district, the school was the first in Rajouri district to make Urdu and Hindi language compulsory in their primary syllabus. First of its kind in the district, the school has smart classrooms equipped with the latest education technologies to provide an opportunity to each student to gain expertise in their subjects. The students can choose from a wide range of language subjects as per their interest and mother tongue. Known for its quality education and fostering a sense of religious unity among the students, the school has immense fame not only in the Rajouri town but other adjoining areas also. Beaming with happiness; the students of this school develop a feeling of religious communion right from an early stage. Institutions like these not only help shape better future for the children but also ingrain in them the values and virtues required to build a harmonious society in the country.