How School Girls From Bulandshahr Stopped Child Marriages During the Pandemic

It was a phone call that saved 13-year-old Preeti from becoming a child bride. Just after the country-wide lockdown was imposed, in June, Preeti’s parents decided to get her married off, quietly. Preeti’s father, the only earning member in the family of five, thought this would be the ideal time— he would be able to take the burden off one mouth to feed and it would be done, without drawing much attention. He couldn’t have been more wrong.

“The groom’s family came to my house to finalise the date,” the 13-year-old recollected. Preeti knew she had to act quickly, but she didn’t have a personal phone to alert anyone. She used her brother’s phone to attend the online classes; but was quite irregular as it depended on her brother’s schedule. The day after her wedding date was finalised, she sneaked out the phone, stepped out of her house in Anoopshahr, a city in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, and made a call to her school teacher. “They are getting me married, please help me. I don’t want to marry,” she remembered telling her teacher.

Madhu Sharma, Preeti’s teacher, was able to immediately get in touch with her family and convince them to not get their daughter married off.

Preeti has now gone back to attending her online classes. She is still irregular because there aren’t enough phones at home but the conversation on her marriage has ended, for now.

The 13-year-old goes to Pardada Pardadi Educational Society’s Inter College, an all-girls school in Uttar Pradesh that teaches its 1,500 students on how to be a feminist. The school is in Bulandshahr district, the place infamous for its low child sex ratio of 896, as compared to the national average of 940; poor health and low literacy rate for girls.

Preeti was 5 when she joined the school. Besides learning English and Maths, Preeti was told that she needs to demand her rights and not meekly accept her fate. The girls, in this school, are taught to ask uncomfortable questions at home: “Why am I served less food than my brother?” “Why should I stop studying?”

In Anupshahr, a town of about 350,000 scattered in dozens of villages, the environment isn’t kind to women. Marred by poverty and notorious for its violent crimes, women here face routine discrimination, abuse and violence. Female illiteracy is widespread and only a small fraction of women there ever complete the eighth grade.

The school is unique. Every morning, in their morning assembly, the girls take a pledge: Hum zaroor shadi karenge lekin dusvim pure karne ke bad (We will get married, but after completing the tenth grade). In rural Uttar Pradesh, at least 54% girls are married off before they turn 18.

Besides offering free education, Pardada Pardadi also provides study material, uniform, stationery, health facilities, transportation and 3 meals a day, free of cost. A daily scholarship of Rs 10 is transferred to each girl’s account per day of attendance from class 6th onwards for her higher education. From class 9, the amount is increased to Rs 15.

“All the girls are from socially underprivileged society. That is why we offer these benefits so it acts as a driving force for parents to continue sending their daughters to school,” said Renuka Gupta, CEO, Pardada Pardadi Educational Society.

