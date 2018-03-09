Scholarships from India fulfill dreams of Nepali students

The hall was filled with echo of happiness and giggles. The faces of the students present in the Kumari Hall of Hotel Annapurna were filled with happiness and satisfaction as their dreams had come true. The Indian Mission to Nepal has been selecting 200 applicants on the basis of merits out of thousands every year to grant them the scholarship fostering their educational career. The Government of India started Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme in 2002 for meritorious Nepali students to mark the completion of 50 years of Indo-Nepal Economic Cooperation. The Indian embassy in Nepal also felicitated the selected 200 meritorious Nepali students and presented them a Certificate of Merit for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship at the Hotel Annapurna in Kathmandu. During the initial years, only 50 students were awarded the scholarships in various sectors and now it has reached 200, double than the number it was in 2007. Foreign Secretary of Nepal H.E. Mr. Shanker Das Bairagi was the chief guest at the event. The Government of India provides a total of about 3,000 scholarships in Medical, Science, Agriculture, Arts, Veterinary Sciences, Pharmacology, Computer Science, Nursing disciplines to study in Universities and Colleges in Nepal.