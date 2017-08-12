Schippers retains women's 200m world title

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Holland's Dafine Schippers retained the women's 200 meters title at the World Athletics Championships here.

Schipper, 25, clocked a season best 22.05 seconds for the title, adding to her 100m bronze. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d'Ivoire took her second silver sprint silver following her second finish in the 100m with a time of 22.08. Shaunae Miller-Uibo was third in 22.15 on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's great," said Schipper. "Especially with a gold medal, I am very pleased. My secret is enjoying the sport and enjoying my racing. I feel a little bit nervous starting out, but I'm a final runner and I'm grateful for the experience now it's over."

Ta Lou was also excited after taking a second silver, "Another silver but I am so happy. At the camp before these championships I felt a problem in my legs but I didn't want to tell my coach. I prayed that I would be ok and I have been.

"I did all I could in that race. To get a silver medal is more than I could have asked for. I am so grateful for having a championships like this. It has been a special week for me.

"I am very proud of both medals. I hope I have inspired a lot of girls back in Cote d'Ivoire."

