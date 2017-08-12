    Schippers retains women's 200m world title

    Indo Asian News Service

    London, Aug 12 (IANS) Holland's Dafine Schippers retained the women's 200 meters title at the World Athletics Championships here.

    Schipper, 25, clocked a season best 22.05 seconds for the title, adding to her 100m bronze. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d'Ivoire took her second silver sprint silver following her second finish in the 100m with a time of 22.08. Shaunae Miller-Uibo was third in 22.15 on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

    "It's great," said Schipper. "Especially with a gold medal, I am very pleased. My secret is enjoying the sport and enjoying my racing. I feel a little bit nervous starting out, but I'm a final runner and I'm grateful for the experience now it's over."

    Ta Lou was also excited after taking a second silver, "Another silver but I am so happy. At the camp before these championships I felt a problem in my legs but I didn't want to tell my coach. I prayed that I would be ok and I have been.

    "I did all I could in that race. To get a silver medal is more than I could have asked for. I am so grateful for having a championships like this. It has been a special week for me.

    "I am very proud of both medals. I hope I have inspired a lot of girls back in Cote d'Ivoire."

