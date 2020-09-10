Sceptre Medical India Recognized as 'India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020' for Pioneering Disinfection Industry in India

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sceptre Medical India, a leading manufacturer of antiseptic and disinfectants, has been awarded India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020 (Category: Emerging Healthcare Brands) for its impeccable contribution to the healthcare industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only put global health systems into unprecedented stress but has also brought 'hygiene' and 'healthcare' into the mainstream conversation. Hospitals, testing laboratories, and other health service providers have globally emerged as the front-end flagbearers of safety, well-being and patient prosperity.

Some firms are holding the fort behind the curtain and Sceptre Medical India Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the leading warriors during the Coronavirus pandemic. With a presence in antiseptics, wet wipes and disinfectants segments, Sceptre's product range includes hand hygiene and skin antiseptics, surface and environment disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, haemodialysis disinfectants, wet wipes, antiseptic swab stick for skin preparation, and other ancillary medical accessories.

The Brand Story is delighted to award Sceptre Medical India with India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020 for its unwavering efforts in achieving technical and technological competence, advanced products, prime focus on ethics and compliance, constant endeavour to commit to delivering its products and services. It's objective to build customer-centric capabilities of diversified field force using new-age learning tools, in the field of antiseptics, wet wipes and disinfectants.

Under the able leadership of Mr. Sanjay Manocha (Managing Director), Sceptre Medical, India Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a market leader with a distribution network spreading all over India, and around the globe. Mr. Manocha started his career over 25 years ago with the trading of medical devices and other allied productshaving a strong focus on aligning Sceptre's product offerings and technological capabilities to local, regional and global market demands, strengthening strategic partnerships, and optimizing the manufacturing footprint to support sustainable growth.

Along with Mr. Sanjay Manocha, Ms. Archna Manocha and Mr. Siddharth Manocha have also played a pivotal role in shaping Sceptre as a market leader. Ms. Manocha oversees Sceptre's operations, purchasing and program management, lean manufacturing implementation and strategies for business growth along with administerial management.

Mr. Siddharth Manocha (BBA LL.B.) having a diverse experience in Corporate and Tax Laws oversees legal compliance for applicable state and central laws. He masterminds marketing and sales prospects of the company, corporate communications, risk management as well as internal audits. He also works closely with Sceptre's executive team to develop and implement growth opportunities in the industry.

Spectre has been a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry with its clients ranging over 65 hospitals like Max Healthcare, Fortis, Fresenius Medical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. Sceptre has also emerged as a notable icon in the pharma field by adding corporate giants like American Express, NDTV, Citi Bank, Accenture, Abbott and the like to its clientele. With its growing recognition all over the country, Sceptre is set to become the favourite household brand in providing a one-stop solution for disinfection.

Spectre recently became one of the first pharmaceutical companies in the region to introduce a line of Ayurvedic disinfection products. Leveraging on its decade long experience in disinfection segment and response to the current pandemic, Sceptre diversified its product offerings by adding Ayurvedic products like hand sanitizers, hand soaps, fruits and vegetables' cleaner, introduced with the sole aim of bringing effective sanitization and disinfection to homes, this product line is slated to establish Sceptre as a pioneer in home-based sanitization and disinfection.

With state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated professionals, Sceptre has established itself as a supplier of international standard quality products optimizing the use of general formulations, domestic formulations and APIs. One core revolutionary product concept has evolved into a whole family of advanced products each characterized by a particular convenient application and all delivering reliable efficacy, excellent skin tolerability and maximum safety.

Story continues