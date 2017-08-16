This Scene From 'Main Hoon Na' Is Now A Hilarious Internet Meme

The Internet is a gift that keeps on giving. If you aren't in sync with the Internet culture, memes refer to jokes, urban legends, videos, funny pictures or contagious music that go viral online, becoming a part of the millennial consciousness. Memes hugely influence modern language and culture.
The newest meme on the Internet right now is a scene from Farah Khan's directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004). The Twitterati came together to photoshop and give hilarious conversations to a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao and turned it into a viral meme.
Here's the exhibit:
Ouch.
Original temp 😊 pic.twitter.com/m46DSz1kvy
— Krishna (@Krishnastik) August 15, 2017
Uh, oh.
😭😂 pic.twitter.com/250zfvC56T — Bing (@ya_jhakaas) August 15, 2017
Scathing reviews.
#JHMS 😢 pic.twitter.com/b9Br03dUF2
— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 15, 2017
Main hoon na, amirite?
pic.twitter.com/5mTPX39O7X — Professor GyaanCho™ (@theHasnainRaza) August 15, 2017
No chill.
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 15, 2017
Right in the feels.
Kaafi sad pic.twitter.com/EAniiEKAq3 — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) August 15, 2017
:(
— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 15, 2017
This may offend many.
😂🙊 pic.twitter.com/GInn3cwGAW — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) August 15, 2017
The joke that never dies.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QX7Ueb1f8D
— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 15, 2017
Better luck, next time.
Ek IPL trophy ki keemat tum kya jaano Rohit Babu pic.twitter.com/e7YIoqyKxt — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 16, 2017
I'm out.
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UWUqukk9PF
— Abhijeet J. (@DarrKeAage) August 15, 2017