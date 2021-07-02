Scattered rain in Delhi brings relief from heatwave

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Reeling under heatwave for the past three days, the national capital got much-needed relief after some parts of the city received rainfall on Friday.

The meteorological department predicted rain and thunderstorm in the evening.

The maximum temperature for the city has been above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark, with 43.1 degrees Celsius being recorded on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there is 'no chance' of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The national capital on Friday evening experienced the sudden change in weather as high velocity winds swept the city, with some areas experiencing rainfall.