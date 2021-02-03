‘Scared Ruler Fortifies’: Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jind district of Haryana, which had thousands of farmers in attendance on Wednesday, 3 February, unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the three contentious farm laws in the presence of several prominent farm union leaders including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

After receiving a grand welcome at the Kandela village to address the Mahapanchayat, Tikait warned the government of holding a similar panchayat at ‘India level’ if their demands were not met.

Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Kandela 'khap' (community court) President Tek Ram, the organiser of the Mahapanchayat.

Farmers at the Jind Kisan Mahapanchayat on 3 February

Besides revoking the farm laws, the resolution demands that the government ensure that the farmers get MSP for their crops. The resolution also demands withdrawal of cases against farmers booked for violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Representatives of at least 50 'khaps' from across the state participated in the gathering.

‘Scared Ruler Fortified Protest Sites’: Tikait

Addressing the gathering, Tikait also slammed the increased security measures at protest sites.

“If demands of the farmers are not accepted by the Centre, they would hold a Mahapanchayat at the national level,” Tikait said while addressing farmers at the event.

“When a ruler is afraid, he fortifies,” he said.

Farmers at the Jind Kisan Mahapanchayat on 3 February

Tikait further announced that a campaign would be carried out in every village in Haryana till 10 February to gather momentum against the agitation.

According to IANS, Kandela has been a centre of farmers' agitation earlier too and had launched an agitation in 2002 demanding waiver of electricity dues.

Stage Collapses at Mahapanchayat

The stage at the event collapsed while Tikait was about to address the gathering, with several farm union leaders having a narrow escape.

The 'mahapanchayat' was organised at Kandela village sports stadium.

The Jind Mahapanchayat comes after a similar Mahapanchayat was held at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, which also saw thousands of farmers in attendance from various UP districts.

The stand-off between the agitating farmers and the Centre has only intensified after the 26 January violence in Delhi, leading to several FIRs being registerd and at least 115 protesters being arrested by the police so far.

The Delhi Police has increased measures at the borders with barbed wires over barricades, nails on the roads and cemented blocks being fixed on the streets, along with increased deployment of personnel.

