Scared Congress levelling allegations against agencies: PM Modi

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from across the country at the National Convention Meeting at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In 2007, a Congress minister said Narendra Modi will go to jail within a few months. They have even sent Amit Shah in jail. But we didn't form a law to stop Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from entering Gujarat as we had faith in law. These people are levelling allegations against agencies because they are scared." "Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have blocked entry of CBI. What wrong have they done that they are feeling scared? Today they don't accept CBI, tomorrow they won't accept some other institution. Army, Police, Supreme Court (SC), Election Commission (EC), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) all are wrong, only they are right", he added.