‘Scapegoated’: Vaze Tells NIA Court; Custody Extended till 3 Apr

The NIA custody of suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze on Thursday, 25 March, was extended till 3 April.



Vaze had, on his part, alleged before court that he was being made a “scapegoat”.

As per media reports, Vaze was produced before a special NIA court on Thursday in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb-scare case.

Further, as per ANI, Vaze told the court that he was the investigating officer only for a day-and-a-half.

He also reportedly said that it was not only he who probed the case, but also the Crime Branch and the Mumbai Police.

Vaze’s NIA remand was slated to end on Thursday. The NIA had, however, sought his custody for “further investigation”.

Also Read: Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Arrested Cop Vaze

WHAT DID THE NIA SAY?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on their part, sought his custody for further investigation, and reportedly alleged that 62 bullets, which were unaccounted for, were found in Vaze’s house.

According to NDTV, the NIA, also said: “Only 5 of the 30 bullets given for his service revolver have been found. The accused is not telling where the rest were.”

NIA also said that Vaze, who was arrested for alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, had met the latter on 17 February. Hiren had handed over to Vaze the keys to the SUV that was later reported to be stolen.

Mansukh Hiren’s SUV was the one parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, in which the explosives were found. Hiren was found dead near a creek on 5 March, after having been reported missing for a few days. Vaze is suspected to be involved in his death.

The NIA further told the court on Thursday: “We have taken blood samples of the accused for DNA. Samples of five seized vehicles have also been collected for DNA matching.”

The investigators told the court that they wanted Vaze to be faced with the men arrested in Hiren’s death case.

BACKGROUND

NIA had on Wednesday invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Sachin Vaze.

Story continues

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside Ambani’s residence on 25 February and the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the explosives-laden SUV, was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA till 25 March.

The NIA on Wednesday also took custody of the two accused arrested in the case of Hiren’s alleged murder by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Meanwhile, the Thane court on Wednesday ordered the ATS to hand over Mansukh investigation to the NIA, after the latter informed a special court that the ATS was delaying handing over necessary files and details even three days after having been instructed to do so, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

Also Read: Vaze’s Ex-Peer Among 86 Transferred by New Mumbai Police Chief

. Read more on India by The Quint.Assam Assembly Polls: When It Comes to Voting, CAA May Not Matter‘Scapegoated’: Vaze Tells NIA Court; Custody Extended till 3 Apr . Read more on India by The Quint.