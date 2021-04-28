Scale and intensity of US support following Biden-Modi call indicates vasudhaiva kutumbakam isn’t a fuzzy concept

Sreemoy Talukdar
·15-min read

The delay on part of the United States to respond to the raging COVID-19 crisis in India triggered considerable angst, and for a while, it seemed that the goodwill generated over the last two decades will be washed away by a tsunami of adverse public reaction. That adversity wasn't restricted to the street but also manifested itself in rarefied corners.

Former army chiefs and envoys pointed out that American conduct has affected mutual trust at a time when India was most vulnerable. It amounted to betrayal by a friend. Former chief of the Indian army Ved Prakash Malik said on Twitter: "Remembering an old lesson... Not to become overdependent on the US for defence weapons and equipment."

Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, a former envoy to South Korea and Canada, wrote in News18 that "Washington is not overly concerned about the avoidable loss of hundreds of Indian lives daily" and quoted Winston Churchill: "You can always count on Americans to do the right thing " after they've tried everything else."

According to Nirupama Menon Rao, former foreign secretary and ambassador to China and the United States said, as stated in an article in Bharat Shakti, "the perception that the US which has a global strategic partnership with India, and is a sister democracy, was not spontaneous and empathetic in responding more promptly to the public health crisis caused by the drastic rise in COVID infections in India has jolted the image of America in Indian eyes. It is as if a trusted friend has been rather late in responding with help and that impression takes some time to dispel."

Underlying these concerns is the fact that though India and the US are growing strategically close, driven by a convergence of interests, that closeness cannot be taken for granted given the weight of history and the baggage of the Cold War. Both sides need to nurture the relationship and keep building trust. COVID-19, it was suggested, could also become an important factor in determining the pace of the relationship.

Presciently, scholar Tanvi Madan of the Washington DC-based Brookings Institution had predicted in her testimony before the US House Intelligence Committee in 2020, "...the fallout from COVID-19, could also pose challenges for the US-India relationship. Much will depend on how the health and economic consequences play out. Credible responses to COVID-19 will help each country see the other as a more attractive partner. Moreover, the nature and effectiveness of each country's response will likely affect both the willingness and ability to take the relationship forward bilaterally, regionally, and globally."

India's sense of betrayal stemmed from multiple factors. One, India had extended a hand of help last year when the Donald Trump administration was in need of hydroxychloroquine. India removed an export ban on HCQ and shipped it to the US in spite of domestic criticism.

Two, the US remained silent on easing the restrictions on exports of critical raw materials imposed under the Defense Production Act (DPA) to give precedence to the needs of US companies.

Three, Washington remained non-committal on sharing the "tens of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines" it has not authorised for domestic use and won't ever need.

And four, there was radio silence and a complete lack of supportive statements from senior figures in the Joe Biden administration even as India was grappling with its biggest public health crisis in a century and losing thousands of its citizens every day to the pandemic.

And when some statements were finally made, these reflected arrogance, insensitivity and lack of concern for India's plight. For instance, the now-infamous comments made by US Department of State official Ned Price who stressed on 'US first' policy in vaccination. "It's, of course, not only in our interest to see Americans vaccinated; it's in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated."

Or, take the statement of White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, who stated the obvious that India needs to get its people "vaccinated because that's the only way we're going to turn that around" but refused to say anything on sharing the doses lying unused in Ohio.

The delayed response from the US gave rise to speculation that the Biden administration's actions were dominated by an "anti-Modi" perception till inaction became politically unsustainable.

This delay was also noticed by America's strategic rivals US and China, and a bit of geopolitical wrangling took place. China's state-sponsored Global Times newspaper carried a spate of articles on how the US has "abandoned" its Quad partner India, and suggested that India cannot depend on the US.

In an editorial carried on Tuesday, the Communist Party of China's mouthpiece noted that Washington has agreed to help, but suggested that "It is doubtful whether the late actions of the US could heal the scars the US left on the heart of India... India has behaved as a friend in need, but when the US is needed, it just backtracks. The US agreed to help only because it feels that if it does not lend a helping hand, it would lose an important chess piece to contain China, and its self-claimed international credibility and the hegemonic status would be in jeopardy. Also, India's surging cases that know no boundaries pose a potential risk to the US."

Chinese efforts at undermining New Delhi and Washington's strategic partnership isn't new, but the pandemic and the recent negative perception of the US in India has provided Beijing with a sharper opportunity. Beijing hopes that if an anti-US perception persists in a democratic India, policymakers in New Delhi won't be able to align themselves so readily to American policies for Indo-Pacific. At the very least, there would be clamour within India to pivot away from the US towards a more strategically unaligned foreign policy.

Bloomberg quoted Aparna Pande of the Washington-based Hudson Institute as saying, "The delay in US response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in India is regrettable... What these incidents have ended up doing is reinforce the argument within India that strategic autonomy is the path to continue with, not further alignment with the US."

Much as China may try, however, there is a limit to such reorientation. Public anger towards the US may be high right now and might even be feeding the ideological opponents of the US in both rightist and leftist camps but whether it may spill over into the policy arena and impact bilateral ties is still debatable. From a realist prism, the US-India partnership is driven by a geopolitical necessity and common concern against China, and this shared interest will override all other grievances.

As professor Rajesh Rajagopalan of JNU points out in The Print, "For both India and the US, in different ways, China represents a threat. For the US, it is a threat to its global position primarily rather than a direct threat to its security, at least so far. For India, China represents both a threat to its territory directly and, equally importantly, a political threat because it could, left unchecked, become the regional hegemon in Asia."

It is also worth noting that the Biden administration may have responded with a delay, it has gone full spectrum in backing India both in words and deeds. The momentum picked up after India's national security adviser Ajit Doval had a conversation over the phone with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan. Following the conversation on 25 April, Sullivan wrote on Twitter: "Spoke today with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the spike in COVID cases in India and we agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of India and we are deploying more supplies and resources."

This statement was followed by concrete assurances that Washington has "identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India."

The White House readout attributed to US official Emily Horne also stated that "to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the US has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India".

The US, it was stated further, is also "pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis" and "is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff."

The statement mentioned above also carried a sentence: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need." It appeared that the Biden administration was finally aware of the reputational damage triggered by its late reaction and was going on an overdrive to calm frayed tempers and assuage concerns.

Shortly thereafter in what seemed like a coordinated effort, all top honchos of the Biden administration came out in vocal support of India and promised specific help. The message was clear. Washington was telling India that it can be counted upon as a friend.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who had visited India recently, stated that he has "directed the Department to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support US interagency efforts to rapidly provide India's frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need. We are currently assessing the equipment we can both procure and draw from our own inventory in the coming days and weeks."

He also added that "In the next few days, we will provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver needed supplies to India, including oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective equipment."

A day later, Biden rang up Narendra Modi. The groundwork behind that call having been done earlier, Biden "pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics."

More statements of support followed, and it is hardly coincidental that US businesses and business leaders came forward in leveraging the private sector's expertise and capabilities in providing relief to India. The list included Google chief Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon India CEO Amit Agarwal.

Interestingly, the private sector threw its hat into the ring post the Biden-Modi call, almost as if they were unaware of the scale of the crisis in India. But it didn't stop there. Following US secretary of state Antony Blinken's meeting with leaders of American business, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the US-India Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce on Monday (Tuesday IST) announced that in partnership with over 40 companies, a "Global Task Force on Pandemic Response" is being mobilised for India. This US public-private partnership will "provide India with critical medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving assistance amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases."

As Madan has noted on Twitter, on India's COVID-19 crisis, statements of support have come from a host of senior officials of the new administration including the president and the vice-president. She has also collated a list of US Congress members who have tweeted about the Covid crisis in India.

Two other developments are worth noting.

The Biden administration faced intense criticism even at home for not sharing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines that are lying unused and gathering dust on a shelf at a facility in Ohio. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients had indicated that the US is looking to share "its entire stock of AstraZeneca vaccines" that amounts to around 60 million doses "with the world once it clears federal safety reviews".

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters at a presser that it is his "hope and expectation" to share coronavirus vaccine doses with India, though he refrained from sharing a timetable, according to a report in The Hill.

A White House readout of the presser, issued later, quotes Biden as saying that he has spoken at length with Modi. "We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those " remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this and prevent, in some cases, but recover " help recovery... We're also discussing " I've discussed with him when we'll be able to send actual vaccines to India, which would be my intention to do. The problem is, right now, we have to make sure we have other vaccines, like Novavax and others, coming on, probably. And I think we'll be in a position to be able to share " to share vaccines, as well as know-how, with other countries who are in real need."

Biden added: "When we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us."

The second development is the US decision to "divert" its own raw materials to India to aid vaccine production. This arises from a technical difficulty in law associated with the Korean War-era DPA, that has been imposed by the US to facilitate and prioritise domestic production.

White House official Horne said, "as requested by the Government of India, we will be providing raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at the Serum Institute of India... So, I want to be clear here that we did not intervene with the manufacturer to make them fill the Serum Institute's order; we don't have that power. Instead, what we are doing is diverting our own order of our own supplies to the Serum Institute for their manufacturing."

Dhruva Jaishankar of ORF America summed up on Twitter the steps announced by the Biden administration to India, which includes PPE kits, diversion of critical raw materials to oxygen generators.

Given the evidence, dimension and intensity of the US support, it will be misleading if not churlish to suggest that the US was deliberately delaying aid and support to India to make a political point, or is helping out now for geopolitical gains " as China repeatedly claims.

A more likely explanation, according to analysts, is that a still understaffed Biden administration failed to fathom the scale and ferocity of the crisis in India, and bureaucratic delays from officials who were still occupied with the Climate Summit made matters worse. Once the reputational damage became clear, however, the Biden administration acted swiftly and with a plan. It also may be argued that reluctance on India's part to specify its demands and requirements added to the confusion.

It also needs to be stressed that Modi's equation with Biden played its part in shaping the US response. White House officials and Biden himself has pointed out that apart from all other considerations, the US is obligated to help a country that stood behind the US in its hour of need.

This relates to the longstanding moralist dimension in India's foreign policy that Modi, in his own way, has stressed through his mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam " which regards the world as one family. It is this moral imperative that saw India sharing over 66 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries around the world (a list that includes some of the world's poorest nations) before its own domestic demand crept up.

This strategy has come under (unreasonable) attack, but it also harks back to India's tradition of moralism and idealism in foreign policy and reinforces its credentials as a moral power. This is why Australian foreign minister Marise Pyne tweets that "India's generous vaccine support has been there for our region and today Australia stands with India in response to this distressing COVID-19 surge."

When Biden says "when we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us," he is not only expressing gratitude but deferring to the truism that this virus requires a global concerted effort to be beaten because no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Also See: A golden opportunity for Tesla to start making electric vehicles in India: Gadkari

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Mumbai couple acquitted in 2019 Qatar drugs case return home with infant daughter

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • 32-year-old man kills pregnant wife in Delhi, held

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19

    In January 2021, India was celebrating its victory over the virus. Three months later, a lot has changed.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • No vaccination for 18-44 age group on 1 May in Maharashtra; govt says infrastructure in place, but don't have vaccines

    State health minister Rajesh Tope said that free vaccine will be available to those between 18-44 only at state-run centres but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities

  • Rush to Hospitals, Mass Gatherings Worsening Covid-19 Crisis in India: WHO

    India's death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, and hospitals do not have enough oxygen supplies and beds.

  • UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation

    Village locals stopped the man from cremating the woman at the nearby cremation ghat, fearing COVID.

  • Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

    As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm tomorrow — an hour after polls close

  • 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

    French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

  • Rising debt, no widow pension: COVID-19 crisis brings Maharashtra's vulnerable women farmers to the brink

    A survey of 940 single women farmers has exposed their increased vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in Maharashtra.

  • PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 Junior Engineer, Clerk and other posts on pstcl.org

    The application fee for all categories except EWS, SC, and PwD is Rs 1,416 plus bank charges

  • Bihar Man Watches Wife of 7 Years Marry Her Lover with Teary Eyes, Gives Blessings

    A real-life version of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' played out in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar where a man has married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.