Bringing down curtains on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, one of the longest running title disputes in India, the Supreme Court has finally given the verdict. The 5 judge panel headed by chief justice of India, Rajan gogoi gave the final verdict today. The SC has finally paved way to build a mandir and allot 5-acre plot to mosque.so let's go through the pointers one by one on what is the actual final verdict