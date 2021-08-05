SC told Pegasus sold only to governments, Centre must answer why no action taken on snooping

·5-min read

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Pegasus spyware cannot be used unless it is purchased by the government or its agencies and the Centre has to answer why they have not taken any action or lodged FIR in the matter of alleged snooping, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, that it is a matter of privacy and dignity and the government should answer why they have “kept quiet”.

“The fact is that this technology cannot be used in India unless you have purchased it. This cannot happen. And who can purchase it is only the government and government agencies,” he said.

The CJI shot back saying government could also mean state governments.

The senior advocate said he didn’t know about that and only the government will be able to inform the court on this issue.

“We cannot give your lordships all the answers because we do not have all the answers. We cannot have access to these things. Therefore, it is imperative that the government comes and tell your lordships what the state of affairs is and why they have not taken action,” he said.

Sibal told the bench, which was hearing a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue, that it is not just an internal matter but of our national security as well.

“If the government said this was happening, why did they not take action against NSO Group Technology. Why did not they lodge an FIR. It is a matter of our security. It is a matter of our citizens right,” he told the bench, adding, “Why did the Government of India kept quite?” When he referred to a recent report about old number of a former member of judiciary also being there in the list, the bench said, “Truth has to come out, we don’t know whose names are there.” Sibal said that there are questions that will have to be answered by the government.

When the bench asked why the issue has cropped up now when the matter came into light in 2019 itself, Sibal said they came to know about it after reports were recently published.

He also said that extent of surveillance was not known to them.

Sibal said NSO, on its website, states its products are used by governments to tackle terror activities.

“Does it mean that government is treating journalists, academicians, activists as terrorists because only the government can purchase such products,” Sibal said, adding he has been told that it cost around 52,000 Dollars to penetrate into a mobile phone.

At the fag end of hearing, advocate Manish Tewari told the bench that former finance minister Yashwant Sinha has also filed a petition in the matter but it has not been listed for hearing Thursday.

He urged the bench that Sinha’s petition be tagged with the other pleas.

The bench said the plea would be heard along with other petitions on the next date of hearing on August 10.

Answering the court’s query as to why the petitioners have not lodged FIRs if their phones were hacked, senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in the matter, said they do not know under which provision they can lodge a complaint.

Datar said as per new rules under the IT Act, complaint can be lodged for sending obscene messages on particular devices and there is no express provision under which case can be lodged for snooping.

At the outset, the bench told advocate M L Sharma, who has also filed a petition in the matter, that except newspaper reports there was no other material in his plea.

“We are sorry to say but this is not the way of filing a PIL (public interest litigation). What is the material except newspaper cuttings,” the bench said.

The court also observed that Sharma had made a complaint to the CBI on the issue on July 21 and the very next day, he filed the petition in the apex court.

The bench also took exception that he has arrayed an individual (prime minister) as respondent in the matter.

“The problem is your petition. You have added some individual also. I cannot issue notice straightaway..,” the CJI told Sharma.

The apex court asked the petitioners to serve the copies of the pleas to the Centre so that somebody from the government is present before it on August 10 to accept notice.

“Let them serve copies of the petition to the government. Somebody should appear for the government to take notice,” the bench said.

“Let the matters be listed on Tuesday, the August 10, 2021. In the meantime, Advocate-on-Record appearing for the petitioners are directed to serve copies of the writ petitions upon the Union of India well in advance,” the bench said in its order.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The top court was hearing nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild of India and some senior journalists seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

They are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. PTI ABA MNL SJK SA

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Nashik sees 97 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • Temperatures remain below normal in Haryana, Punjab

    Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.