Farm Fires: SC Stays Lokur Panel After Centre Says Will Bring Law

The Supreme Court on Monday, 26 October, put on hold the appointment of a one-member committee that was constituted to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh causing air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that Centre is considering "bringing a legislation" on the issue that will put a body in place with participants from all affected areas, reported Bar and Bench.

Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activists who demanded steps be taken to stop the stubble burning, the committee headed by Justice Madan B Lokur was constituted. A report was to be submitted after the Dussehra holidays.

"Welcome step, this is something that government should have acted on. This is not a matter for PIL... The only issue is people are choking because of pollution and it is something which must be curbed," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, while hearing the case.

While both Mehta and Amicus Curiae Harish Salve supported the abeyance of 16 October order on one-member committee, counsel for petitioner Vikas Singh objected.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

