SC Stays Probe Against TV Anchor Amish Devgan and Portal OpIndia

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the multiple FIRs registered in several States against TV news anchor Amish Devgan for his remarks against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Similarly, another vacation bench stayed the investigations into the FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against web portal Opindia.com’s editor Nupur Sharma.

FIRs have been lodged against Devgan in Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra. A Vacation Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has now restrained the police from taking any coercive action against him, reported The Hindu.

The plea by OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma was taken up via video-conference by a vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, reported The Indian Express. The report read that the petition by OpIndia stated that although other news outlets also carried write-ups on the subject, the West Bengal police had singled out their website.

The orders in both cases come a few days after the apex court refused to stay the investigation against senior journalist and Padma Shri awardee Vinod Dua for sedition for his telecast on the Delhi riots in February, added The Hindu report.

