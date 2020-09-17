SC Stay on ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Remains, Next Hearing at 12 pm on Fri

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 September, adjourned the hearing of the petition against Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ show till 12 noon on Friday, 18 September, when Chavhanke’s lawyer Shyam Divan will defend the content of his controversial show.

Divan will also argue for the court to remove the stay it has ordered against the broadcast of any further shows on the subject – the court’s interim injunction against any further shows passed during the previous hearing remains in force for now.

The hearing was supposed to take place today, but the affidavit by Chavhanke and Sudharshan News was filed too late for the other parties to prepare rejoinders. Even Divan hadn’t had too much time to prepare with it, and certain videos and clips which were supposed to have been submitted by other members of Sudarshan’s legal team had not been provided to the court as yet.

Further hearings, including of rejoinders to Chavhanke’s defence and interventions by the News Broadcasters Association, will be heard on Monday, 21 September onwards.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph were hearing the petition filed by one Firoz Iqbal Khan against the broadcast of Chavhanke’s show, as well as several intervention applications filed by various parties, including Jamia students and several retired civil servants.

During the previous hearing on 15 September, the same bench of the apex court had directed Sudarshan News to not broadcast any further content relating to its claims of ‘UPSC Jihad’ till further orders. This was because the court found that the objective of the show, prima facie, was to “vilify the Muslim community”, and that the four episodes of the series broadcast till then included information which was “palpably erroneous.”

The channel and Chavhanke were asked to submit their responses to the original petition as well as the intervention applications, several of which sought injunctions on the broadcast of further episodes of the show.

CHAVHANKE & SUDARSHAN NEWS’ RESPONSE

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court before today’s hearing, Suresh Chavhanke asked the court to remove its injunction and defended the shows broadcast by him.

Chavhanke has defended his shows as “investigative journalism” and an attempt to make the public and the government aware of “anti-national and anti-social activities and the modus operandi.”

He argues that he used the the heading “UPSC Jehad” for his recent ‘Bindas Bol’ episodes because it has come to his knowledge through various sources that:

"“Zakat Foundation has received funds from various terror-linked organizations. It is not that all contributors to the Zakat Foundation are terror-linked. However, some of the contributors are linked to organizations or are organizations that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support aspirants for IAS, IPS or UPSC.”"

According to him, he “came across certain alarming facts to the effect that certain organizations working outside India have hatched a conspiracy to infiltrate the bureaucracy” and hence prepared his story.

He says that he does not have any ill will against any community or any individual, and that he does not oppose the selection of any meritorious candidate in the civil services.

He has annexed several documents which he believes back up his claims of links between office bearers of the Zakat Foundation of India and people with connections to terrorist organisations. He has also sought to defend his claims about Muslims having a higher upper age limit and more attempts to apply for the civil services examinations by saying he was talking about Muslim OBCs, not Muslims in general.

The affidavit also includes details of slides and clips presented during the 4 episodes he has broadcast, which include comments by Muslim leaders about how young Muslims should join the civil services. It is unclear how this backs up claims of infiltration or ‘Jihad’.

He concludes his affidavit by saying that there already exists a mechanism for complaints and grievance redressal for the petitioners and intervenors who have a problem with his show under Section 22 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, outside of this petition to the Supreme Court.

