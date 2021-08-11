SC Slams State Govts, Gives 8 Weeks to Fill up Vacancies in Consumer Dispute Redressal Panels: Report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed state governments and said all vacancies in the state consumer dispute redressal panels should be filled up within eight weeks.

According to a report by NDTV, the Apex court also made some tough remarks on the vacancies in the national consumer tribunal. “Don’t dash the hopes of people,” the central government was told.

“You raise (their) hopes that they will get (the) redressal but then you don’t fulfil those. If you are asking (the) states to fill up vacancies then you also need to do that. You need to have requisite number of people to deal with the cases,” the top court told the central government.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jharkhand were among the states that were slammed over the lackadaisical approach. “The way states are acting is unacceptable. You do not want citizens to get redressal!” the court said.

