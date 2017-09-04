SC seeks details of complaints to Google, FB, WhatsApp on objectionable content

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday sought details of complaints received by internet majors like Google, Yahoo and Facebook and instant messaging application WhatsApp in India regarding uploading of objectionable contents on child pornography, rape and gangrape.

A division bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice U.U. Lalit asked them to submit details they in 2016 and in 2017 till August 31.

The bench also sought to know the action taken by them on such complaints.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was also asked to inform it about the number of prosecution under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, during this period.

The court's order came on suu moto cognisanceAit took on a letter sent to then Chief Justice of India H.L. Dattu by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala, along with two rape videos in a pen drive.

The letter stated about posting of these videos on WhatsApp and sought the Central Bureau of Investigation be asked to launch a probe and apprehend the culprits.

--IANS

gt/vd