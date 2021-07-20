SC refuses to postpone CLAT 2021

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order refused to entertain a petition seeking postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 already scheduled to be held on July 23.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose, refused to entertain the petition filed by Justice For All.

The Supreme Court, while refusing to entertain the petition filed by Justice for All, directed that all the safety measures have to be strictly followed and the authorities concerned should not insist on the issue that students taking examination must have taken vaccination.

The petition filed by Justice for All, before the Supreme Court has sought deferment of the CLAT examinations 2021, till the COVID-19 situation normalises or be better or for devising an alternate, secure method of conducting the entrance examination.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Rao said, "You should not come at the last moment. There are around 80,000 students taking up the CLAT Examinations, 2021."

The plea filed by the petitioner, Justice for All, before the Supreme Court through the lawyer, Kunal Chatterjee, claimed that the June 14, 2021, notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities is arbitrary and illegal. Thereby, it claimed that since the physical conduct of CLAT on July 23 will be for majorly unvaccinated candidates since they are below 18, so the CLAT Examination, 2021, should be deferred.

The Supreme Court, however, did not consider all the prayers and refused to entertain the petition filed by Justice For All. (ANI)