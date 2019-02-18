SC refuses to allow reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

The Supreme Court (SC) of India refused to allow reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin today. They set aside the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order, which was dated on December 15, 2018, which had allowed reopening of the Sterlite plant. The court also said that the NGT does not hold any jurisdiction to do so. Speaking to ANI, Collector of Thoothukudi District, Sandeep Nanduri said, "Removal of waste from the Sterlite plant will be stopped. The plant will be closed permanently and no work will be done. The police force deployed near the plant will be gradually reduced."