SC Recommends Stay on Farm Laws, to Pass Interim Order Today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 12 January, will pass an interim order regarding a stay on the implementation of the farm laws.

This comes after the hearing on Monday, when the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers’ protests. He had also reiterated the SC’s intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the farmers’ protests at the borders of Delhi, including some seeking immediate removal of the protesting farmers (citing the court’s own Shaheen Bagh judgment and COVID concerns) as well as other petitions, which have been filed, challenging the legality of the farm laws.

What Happened at Monday’s Hearing?

On Monday, the CJI had castigated the central government for constantly saying it was engaged with discussions with the farmers, and yet was not engaging with the farmers.

“If there is some sense of responsibility, you can show this now by saying that there will be no implementation of the laws,” CJI Bobde suggested, adding, “We don’t see why there should be insistence on implementation of the laws at all costs.”

The Chief Justice said that if the Centre was not willing to stay the implementation of the laws, the apex court would do so, which would allow better negotiations with the farmers and ensure the expert committee set up by the court could properly address concerns with regard to the laws.

Farmers Continue Protests

Since November 26, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

While the farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws passed in September, the Centre has not been willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the laws.

The government has posited the contentious laws as much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector that will give farmers more freedom to sell their produce. However, protesting farmers have argued that this will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system and prioritise corporate interests.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the ninth round of talks with farmer union leaders on 15 January.

