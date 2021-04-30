SC pulls up Centre & State govt over Delhi O2 crisis; says politics to be done during elections

The Supreme Court was hearing the COVID crisis plea and has now set a deadline for the Centre and Delhi government to resolve the oxygen crisis in the National Capital. The top court has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to hold talks with the Solicitor General of India, in order to resolve the crisis immediately. Further, the SC also mentioned that politics can be played during the elections. The apex court has asked the Centre and the State government to put an end to all the political bickering. This comes at a time when several hospitals in Delhi raised SOS alarms for oxygen. The next hearing is expected to take place on May 3rd and the apex court has directed the state & the centre to resolve the crisis before that.