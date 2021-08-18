SC Passes Interim Order Allowing Women to Appear for NDA Exam, Slams 'Gender Discrimination'

News Desk
·3-min read

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order to allow women to take the admission exam to National Defence Academy (NDA), even as the Centre said women cannot claim violation of any fundamental right for being denied entry as the male cadets trained there do not have any automatic advantage in future career advancement prospects over the women whose only route to enter the Army is by recruitment through short service commission.

The result would be subject to final adjudication of the petitions. A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the NDA exam.

While issuing the order, the court criticised the Army for not permitting women to take part in the NDA exam. When the Army’s counsel submitted that it is a policy decision, the top court said that the said policy decision was based on “gender discrimination”.

The present public interest petition raises the issue of violation of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution of India by denying the opportunity to eligible and willing female candidates to join the National Defence Academy and afford them a chance to enrol, train and develop themselves in the National Defence Academy into future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

According to the petitioner, the eligible and willing female candidates are being denied the opportunity of entry to the National Defence Academy on the basis of their sex, thereby systematically and categorically excluding eligible female candidates the opportunity to train at the premier joint training institute of the Indian Armed Forces which, at a later point of time, becomes a hurdle in the career advancement opportunities for Female Officers in the Armed Forces.

The plea has stated that the act of the respondents to categorically exclude eligible and willing female candidates from appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination over the years, solely on the ground of sex, is a violation of the Fundamental Right of Equality before the Law and Equal Protection of the law.

On its part, the Centre in an affidavit said the NDA is only one of the various modes of entries for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces, pointing out that in the Army, on an average 1,470 officers are commissioned which includes 670 officers from Indian Military Academy (IMA) and NDA apart from Officers Training Academy (OTA) where both men and women officers are commissioned through UPSC and non-UPSC modes. Apart from this, on an average, 453 officers (men and women) are commissioned as Short Service Commissioned officers through SSC (Non-Technical) and SSC (Technical) through UPSC.

The affidavit said, “Training at the NDA does not give any automatic advantage to male cadets over their counterparts from other training establishments / institutions. It has no bearing on the future career advancement prospects.” It suggested that choice of training at any equivalent training academy cannot be a violation amounting to discrimination based on gender under Article 14, 15, 16 or 19 of the Constitution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Zinc futures down on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Zinc prices on Monday fell 0.72 per cent to Rs 248.30 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

  • Iran President Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace

    Iran shares nearly 600 miles of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees.

  • Karnataka CM, Governor receive Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport.

  • Rain in parts of eastern UP

    Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Light to heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday while the western part of the state witnessed dry weather, the Meteorological Department here said.

  • PK Agrawal assumes charge as new Haryana DGP

    Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday appointed Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 50 to Rs 46,890 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

  • EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Afghanistan on Tuesday

    Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.

  • Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.

  • Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 573 to Rs 62,665 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Taliban in Afghan Capital Kabul Start Collecting Weapons from Civilians

    "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.

  • Maha: BJP-linked body protests outside temple, seeks reopening of religious places

    Aurangabad, Aug 16 (PTI) A spiritual body affiliated to the BJP held a protest outside the Grishneshwar temple at Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district over its demand for reopening religious places, which are shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 smugglers arrested with over 100 kg of poppy husk in Samba

    Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Two interstate smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and over 100 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered from them, officials said Monday.

  • Former Cong MP from Assam Sushmita Dev joins TMC in Kolkata

    Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, shortly after quitting the Congress, joined the TMC in Kolkata on Monday, in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 95 to Rs 4,986 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Five Killed In Gunfire At Kabul Airport As Afghans Flee Taliban Rule

    In a concerning development, at least five people were killed by gunfire on Monday at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport, where thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover of the country have converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight, India Today reports. The US military has taken over security of the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of foreign diplomats and citizens after the Afghan government collapsed on Sunday. The US military extended its footprint to the civilian terminal, where thousands of desperate Afghans, many of whom used to work for the American forces, continued to flock as the victorious Taliban combed Kabul for those who had collaborated with the West.

  • Man held for impersonating CBI inspector

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, police said Monday.

  • Union Health Minister Mandaviya arrives at Kerala to review COVID situation

    Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday arrived at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to review the situation of COVID-19 in the state.

  • Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong after unrest

    Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) The Assam government has advised people not to travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed violence, a senior police officer said. The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant. Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due