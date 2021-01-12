SC orders stay on farm laws; BJP & TMC fight over Vivekananda; COVID vaccine first batch out | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Supreme Court stays the implementation of farm laws and forms a four-member panel to end the stalemate between Kisan and the centre.

2. Farmer unions hurdle the stand and stay adamant on the repelling of farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union says ‘Tractor rally’ will happen on January 26.

3. the First batch of COVID vaccine Enroute national capital from Serum Institute of India, Pune, centre is said to bear the expenses of the first phase of vaccination.

4. Army chief sends out a clear message to Pakistan and China, says ‘India is fully prepared to deal with any threat’.

5. A Massive fight to claim the legacy of Swami Vivekananda, BJP and TMC hold mega rallies to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

