The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disclose the list of willful defaulters under the Right to Information (RTI) law. Narrating the SC order, senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the top court has told the central bank to release the list of willful defaulters under RTI, adding that not doing so will result in contempt of court and severe action will be taken if court's order is not followed.