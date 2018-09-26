SC order welcome, banks should stop issuing Aadhaar cards: AIBEA

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court order on Wednesday striking down the compulsory linking of Aadhaar card to bank accounts is welcome, said a top leader of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam also said that banks should stop issuing Aadhaar cards as it was not a banking activity.

"The Supreme Court order making it unconstitutional the compulsory linking of Aadhaar cards with bank accounts is welcome," he said.

"As far as banks are concerned, an Aadhaar card is one more card for identification of a person while opening an account. No other purpose is served beyond that," Venkatachalam told IANS.

"The compulsory linking has resulted in lots of frauds by third party agents who canvas for loans. There are instances where with the same Aadhaar card number several loan accounts were created by the loan processing agents of banks to meet their targets," he said.

He said designated bank branches were issuing Aadhaar cards which should be stopped as it was in no way connected to banking activity.

