SC Open NDA Doors for Women, 3 Service Chiefs Head to Pune to Oversee Arrangements

Shreya Dhoundial
·3-min read

The Supreme Court on Thursday opened the doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) based in Pune to women and passed an interim order allowing them to take the entrance exam scheduled for November 14. The observation by the apex court on the ‘regressive mindset’ of the armed forces vis a vis women has touched a raw nerve in the defence community.

Top most sources within the military establishment say that “there is no problem in admitting women to the NDA since they have already been granted permanent commission.”

In fact, sources in South Block claim that preparations were already underway at the NDA to build additional infrastructure for women cadets.

“There are 18 squadron in the NDA , 2 more are coming up and will be used for lady cadets,” said the officer. Each squadron has about 120 cadets each.

Service Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are headed to Khadakwasla on the 20th of this month to review the training and administrative arrangements for women cadets. But the source insists this was a “pre scheduled visit and has not come after the SC order.”

The Supreme Court had some harsh words for the Armed Forces on Wednesday as it heard a petition filed by Khush Kalra.

“Why are you continuing in this direction? Even after the Supreme Court judgment expanding the horizons and extending Permanent Commission in the Army to women? This is unfounded now! We are finding it absurd! Will the Army only act when a judicial order is passed? Not otherwise?” Justice Kaul asked the Additional Solicitor General.

The court wasn’t impressed with the Union of India’s affidavit that said that Sainik schools have “started the process of admitting girls and it will be further expanded”.

The bench is also hearing a petition to open up the Rashtriya Indian Military college based in Dehradun for girls. At one point in exasperation it observed

“As far as Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) is concerned, it is stated that it is a 99-year-old institution, which will complete 100 years next year. The question is whether it completes its 100 years with gender neutrality or not!”

Admission to the NDA , a tri-service training institute , is open to only unmarried males who have passed class 12. Women who wished to enter had to finish their graduation before they could apply to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun or the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The center argued that being denied entry at the NDA was ‘not a violation of any fundamental right ‘ as the male cadets trained there do not have any automatic advantage in their career advancement prospects over women who come via IMA or OTA.

The next date of hearing is on September 8. The SC has said while eligible girls can write the NDA and and Kerala-based Indian Naval Academy exams , admission will be based on the outcome of the petition.

