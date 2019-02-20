SC holds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt, orders RCom to pay Ericsson

Supreme Court (SC) holds Reliance Communication (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani and two directors guilty of contempt of court on a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India against him over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. Supreme Court also said that Anil Ambani and two directors have to pay Rs 453 Crore to the Ericsson within four weeks and if they fail to pay the amount three months' jail term will follow. Supreme Court also imposed fine of Rs 1 crore each on Ambani and two directors which is to be submitted in the SC registry. If fine not deposited within a month one more month jail will be awarded.