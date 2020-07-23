CM Gehlot Urges Guv to Start Assemby Session, Rahul Attacks BJP

As the Rajasthan political crisis intensified, CM Ashok Gehlot’s government on Sunday, 26 July, proposed that the governor convene the Assembly session from 31 July. The proposal, however, had no mention of a floor test, reported ANI quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Saturday, 25 July, met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments that the people of India might gherao the Raj Bhavan if he doesn’t call for an Assembly session.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot, during Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur said that he is ready to go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the president, if needed. “Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence,” he said.

A proposal submitted by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to Governor asks to convene Assembly Session from 31 July, reported ANI quoting sources. It also proposed discussion on coronavirus and other Bills. No mention of floor test in proposal.

A BJP delegation met the Rajasthan Governor over CM Ashok Gehlot’s comments that the people of India witll gherao the Raj Bhavan if he doesn’t call for an Assembly session.

The party submitted a memorandum to the governor stating that the "chief minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124".

“The warning that ‘8 crore people will gherao the Raj Bhavan' given by the chief minister and home minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC,” BJP state president Satish Punia said after the party delegation met the governor.

“Chief minister is the head of the state and he said he'll not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation. If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender his resignation for using such language,” BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said.

Rajasthan BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria arrived at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Rajasthan BJP delegation led by State BJP President Satish Punia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan later today, ANI reported.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during Congress Legislative Party’s (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur said that he is ready to go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. “Also, if required, we will stage a protest outside the PM's residence,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur has concluded, reported news agency ANI.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has started at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Gehlot will be meeting State Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm to discuss the revised proposal for convening Assembly session.

Gehlot Seeks Time to Submit Revised Proposal To Guv on Assembly Meet

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening the Assembly session, reported ANI.

Congress Workers to Protest at All District Headquarters in Rajasthan

Congress workers will hold protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracy to murder democracy", reported ANI.

'No Justification Provided for Holding of Assembly Session at Short Notice': Guv's Secretariat

With the row over the holding of an Assembly session in Rajasthan intensifying, the state governor's secretariat issued a statement late on Friday, saying, "On the night of 23 July, the state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at a very short notice. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it."

"The date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the Cabinet note and no approval has been given by the Cabinet for the same... There is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same. A 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to normal procedures," it said, adding that the government should ensure free movement of all MLAs.

'Is This Not the Beginning of a Wrong Trend?': Guv to CM on MLAs' Dharna

After Congress MLAs staged a 'dharna' at Raj Bhawan on Friday, state Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to CM Gehlot saying, "Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding the Assembly session, you have publicly said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility."

"If you and your Home Ministry can't protect the governor, then what about the law and order in the state? What agency should be contacted for the governor's security? I've never heard such a statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?" he added.

‘BJP’s Conspiracy to Topple Rajasthan Govt is Clear’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the "BJP's conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear", calling it an "insult" to the eight crore people of the state.

"The country is governed by the Constitution and law. The governments are formed and are run with the majority of the people. The BJP conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the 8 crore people of Rajasthan. The governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes out before the country," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'Arrogant BJP'.

देश में संविधान और क़ानून का शासन है।



सरकारें जनता के बहुमत से बनती व चलती हैं।



राजस्थान सरकार गिराने का भाजपाई षड्यंत्र साफ़ है। ये राजस्थान के आठ करोड़ लोगों का अपमान है।



राज्यपाल महोदय को विधान सभा सत्र बुलाना चाहिए ताकि सच्चाई देश के सामने आए।#ArrogantBJP











— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

Rajasthan Crisis: Cong MLAs End Dharna After Governor's ‘Assurance’

Congress MLAs ended their 'dharna' at the Raj Bhawan late on Friday after the Rajasthan governor gave an 'assurance' that he will abide by the Constitution.

The Rajasthan governor has given an assurance that he will abide by the Constitution and a take decision without any pressure, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, adding that a Cabinet meeting will be held at 9:30 pm on Friday to discuss and clear queries raised by the governor, PTI reported.

"“The CM wants to prove majority, call an Assembly session on COVID crisis and wants to silence those who say Congress doesn’t have a majority. The governor told us he’ll abide by the Constitution. He gave CM a note that is to be looked into, then the Governor will have to follow Article 174 of the Constitution... We believe the governor. A state cabinet meeting will be held today at 9:30 pm, the note will be looked into and a reply will be sent to the governor today itself.”" - Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress Workers to Hold Demonstrations in All District HQs of Rajasthan

Congress workers will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters of Rajasthan at 11 am on Saturday against BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy", state party chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, reported PTI.

MLAs from Pilot Camp Refuse 'Hostage' Claim

Rebel Congress MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday refuted claims that they were being held hostage by the BJP, saying they came here on their own will.

"We are here on our own will as despite our efforts, he (CM Gehlot) didn't listen to any of our demands related to work in our constituencies," MLA Suresh Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

'Governor Couldn't Have Stopped Session Without Pressure from Top': Gehlot

While speaking to media on Friday evening, CM Ashok Gehlot once again indicated that the Rajasthan governor has come under pressure from the top, alleging, "The governor is our constitutional head. I don't hesitate to say that he couldn't have stopped it (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. Why did he not decide yesterday? We've requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting.”

Expressing confidence that the governor will make a decision, Gehlot said they will decide the future course of action after they are given a letter from the governor, reported ANI.

Sanjay Jain Sent to Judicial Custody Till 5 August

Sanjay Jain, who was arrested by Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police in connection with horsetrading case was sent to judicial custody till 5 August, reported ANI.

Cong MLAs Raise Slogans For Convening Assembly

As the meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra is underway, at least 102 MLAs from the Congress party sat on a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan. The MLAs sought that the governor call a special Assembly session.

"Rajyapal, house bulao, house bulao (Governor, call the Assembly, call the Assembly)," the MLAs shouted, reported NDTV.

Governor Mishra has, however, sought legal opinion on calling an Assembly session, sources told TV news channels.

Congress Lagislative Party Meet Underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, reported ANI. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present.

Governor Not Convening Session Due to Pressure From Above: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Enroute to the Governor’s house, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation.”

He said the Governot is not calling the session because of “pressures from the top”.

Gehlot added that if the Governor does not concede to convening the Assembly session, “people might have to resort to gherao the Raj Bhawan and that won’t be my responsibility.”

CM Ashok Gehlot Seeks Appointment to Meet Guv With MLAs

After Rajasthan High Court says no action on Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs till Supreme Court hearing, CM Ashok Gehlot has sought an appointment with Governor at 12.30 PM. According to reports, Gehlot is going to meet the Governor with his MLAs.

Rajasthan HC Defers Judgement, Says Will Wait For Supreme Court

In a big relief for rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his squad of 18 other MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, 24 July, deferred judgment on the petition against the Speaker’s disqualification notice. The court said it will wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the questions of law.

Rajasthan HC Directs 'Status Quo' in Case Against Speaker's Disqualification Notice

Rajasthan High Court directs ‘status quo’ in the case against the Congress on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs against the disqualification notice.

Rajasthan HC Accepts Pilot's Plea to Add Centre as Party to the Case

Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court, said Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi.

'Federal Structure of India Hit': Kamal Nath Writes to PM Amid Rajasthan Crisis

A day after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's letter to PM Narendra Modi surfaced, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath also wrote to the PM saying that the "federal structure of India has been hit and governments are being toppled in an unprincipled manner in all those states which have governments of political parties other than that ruling at the Centre."

"The nation's democratic system is shaken and it's suspected that its centre lies in the Central government. Hope suspicions will prove to be baseless, you'll step forward to protect the reputation of democracy and not allow such opportunist leaders in your government or party [sic[," the Congress leader was quoted as saying in his letter.

Day Before HC's Verdict, Gehlot Meets Governor

A day before the Rajasthan High Court verdict on the disqualification notices sent to the rebel Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot paid a courtesy visit to Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan, ANI reported.

'Have Majority in Assembly, Not Scared of Raids': CM Ashok Gehlot

Explaining why he wrote a letter to PM Modi alleging horse-trading attempts, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday, “I wrote to PM as it's a democracy. I wrote it so that he doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information. I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it.”

The CM also asserted that he has majority in the Assembly, and is not scared of raids by central agencies.

On the issue of audio-clips purportedly pointing to a conspiracy to topple the state government, Gehlot said they are genuine and can be sent abroad for tests.

"If they think they don't trust Rajasthan government, then they can send the audio-tapes to FSL agency in the US for a voice test. They should step forward and undergo voice test. Union Ministers, MLAs, MPs give speeches, so everyone knows it is their voice... Still, the first reaction always is, 'It wasn't my voice'. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rajasthan Crisis: SC to Start Hearing Matter From 27 July

Supreme Court says the Rajasthan High Court can pass orders on Congress MLAs' plea against the disqualification notice from Rajasthan Speaker. The top court will be hearing the matter of Rajasthan’s political crisis from Monday, 27 July, on a day-to-day basis.

SC Keen on Hearing 'Matters of Democracy at Length'

Supreme Court tells Speaker's counsel Kapil Sibal that they are keen on hearing the “matters of democracy at length”. Sibal urged SC to stay proceedings in Rajasthan High Court. Court seeks response from Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sachin Pilot & 18 MLAs.

Voices of Dissent Cannot be Suppressed in a Democracy: SC on Rajasthan Speaker's Plea

Justice Arun Mishra asks Sibal, "Can a person elected by people not express his dissent?"

"Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this?" Justice Mishra asks Sibal, who is representing the Speaker.

The top court further said, “We are trying to find out whether disqualification process against MLAs was permissible or not.”

SC Asks Reason For Seeking Disqualification of MLAs, Sibal Replies

SC asked Kapil Sibal, Rajasthan Speaker's counsel, "On what grounds disqualification was sought?" Sibal tells court, "MLAs didn't attend party meet, they're indulging in anti-party activities. They're in a Haryana hotel, incommunicado & sought floor test against their own party".

SC Begins Hearing Rajasthan Speaker's Plea

Supreme Court starts hearing an appeal filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, against the Rajasthan High Court order to defer anti-defection proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 breakaway Congress MLAs till 24 July.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal arguing for the Speaker tells the court, “Rajasthan High Court cannot direct Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against MLAs.”

SC to Hear Plea by Rajasthan Speaker Challenging HC Order on 23 July

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 July, will hear a plea by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging the Rajasthan High Court decision extending the time for Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs to reply to the anti-defection notice of 14 July.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will take up the matter through video conferencing. "It is respectfully submitted that the impugned order passed by the High Court is in effect a stay on the powers of the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule to adjudicate on a disqualification petition", said the plea through advocate Sunil Fernandes. The Speaker moved the apex court Wednesday and sought urgent hearing in the matter.

