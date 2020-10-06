Hathras Case: SC Shocked, Asks UP Govt About Witness Protection

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 6 October, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit stipulating whether a witness protection plan is in place for the family of the Dalit woman who died days after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras.

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court also asked the UP government to inform whether the victim’s family has chosen an advocate.

Advocate Indira Jaisingh had asked the court to provide instant witness protection to the kin of the Hathras victim. She had also told the court: “We don't want any outsider lawyers, only from NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).”

Solicitor Tushar Mehta, however, on his part said had said that the witnesses were already protected by the police.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniun on Tuesday took up a PIL filed by social activist Satyama Dubey, seeking a CBI or SIT probe, monitored by a sitting or retired Judge into the Hathras case, alleging failure of the UP government in taking action against the accused.

MORE DETAILS FROM THE HEARING

On the onset, the Solicitor General had clarified that he was not opposed to the petition, but he had also later said:

"“Various narratives going about outside though everyone here in bona fide capacity. The supervision of this Court important for ruling this out…Another difficulty is that they say that the witness protection needs to be done, witnesses are already under protection of police.” "

While CJI Bobde did ask one of the petitioners how many times were they going to hear the same arguments, he also accepted that what took place in Hathras was “shocking” and that they were considering “invoking our jurisdiction”.



The matter has been listed for further hearing next week.





WHAT THE UP GOVT SAID IN THEIR AFFIDAVIT

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras gang-rape case. The reason for this, as shared by the UP government, is to ensure a fair and impartial probe conducted by a Central Agency, “which is not within the administrative control of the State administration,” reported LiveLaw.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government has not merely sought a CBI probe into the case involving alleged gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, pointed out Live Law. The UP government has also, reportedly, sought a CBI investigation into a case filed by the UP Police, alleging the use of the Hathras case in a criminal conspiracy to create caste conflict.

The affidavit, according to Live Law, comes in the PIL filed by social activist Satyama Dubey, through advocate Sanjeev Malhotra.

The UP Government, in its response, has insisted that all steps were taken to ensure the not even a trace of suspicion remains and the probe into the case was progressing fairly and efficiently, reported Live Law.

The UP Government further went on to allege that a “false narrative” was gaining momentum, and thereby, asked for the CBI to take over the matter.

According to Live Law, the state government also claimed that an FIR was registered “immediately” on 14 September, when they first received information about the Hathras victim. The UP government also claimed that the charges were added, as and when they discovered new information.

The UP government, submitted, that after recording the victim’s statement on 19 September, the charge of “assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty” was added. Further, UP government, claimed that the charge of gang-rape was added after the victim revised her statement on 22 September.

However, the UP government also declared that the medical report of the victim suggest no prima facie finding of rape. The government, according to Live Law, also went on to claim that the post mortem reports suggest that the cause of death was indirect blunt trauma to the neck and not strangulation.

In response to the flak received for cremating the victim’s body in the dead of the night, the UP government said that round 200-250 people were already present when the victim's body reached the village. According to the state government’s submissions, they blocked the ambulance which was carrying the victim’s body, surrounded it and “started planned sloganeering” to prevent them from cremating the victim’s body at night.

