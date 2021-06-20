SC to Hear Plea Seeking Cancelation of State Board, Private Exams Tomorrow

After canceling class 12 exams for regular students, now the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking cancellation of physical examinations for students who had registered to appear for exams in private mode. The plea also includes those who were to appear for compartment exams, repeaters, and students who had registered to appear for class 12 board exams from different state boards including NIOS. The plea has been filled by Anubha Sahai – child rights activist and advocate. The hearing will begin at 11 am.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE board to cancel the exams and evaluate students based on an alternative mode of assessment in a line similar to the evaluation formula adopted by CBSE for the regular students.

CBSE had earlier stated that it will hold exams for private and second chance compartment candidates, “when the conditions become conducive for the conduct of such examinations. The details will be notified in due course,” the board said in its policy document earlier.

A bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition tomorrow. The bench will also take up an intervention petition seeking the cancellation of exams, which was filed by advocate Mamata Sharma on behalf of 9,110 students.

The intervention petition claims that about 1.5 lakh students from CBSE including those appearing for open mode and those who were to appear for compartment exams this year still have to appear for the private and compartmental exams in the offline mode.

“The Class XII private and compartmental students of CBSE are being compelled to appear in the above-mentioned offline examinations, amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation causing a huge threat to their life,” the intervention petition stated.

The petition also claimed that when the dates for various entrance tests, like CLAT, NEET etc, have already been notified, keeping the date of the private and compartments exams would take away the equal rights of the students “to compete with other students, equally, at such national level entrance tests. It is submitted that this would not only be unfair and unreasonable,” the petition added.

Last week, the SC bench had noted that “out of 28 states, 6 states have already conducted examination, 18 states have cancelled it, but 4 states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled the examination as of now”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here