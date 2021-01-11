SC to Hear Plea for Removal of Farmers From Delhi Borders Today

A petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma, seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, 11 January.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea filed by Sharma, which argues that the thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws in Delhi’s harsh winters for months are causing road blockades and hardships to locals, and that these gatherings will effectively increase the number of COVID-19 cases, reported Hindustan Times.

Sharma added that farmers could hold the demonstration “after the pandemic is over" at the alternate site of Nirankari ground, Burari, offered by the government. Over 40 farmer unions are respondents in the matter, reported Hindustan Times.

Farmers-Govt Talks on Farm Laws

While the farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws passed in September, the Centre has not been willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the laws. The government has posited the contentious laws as much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector that will give farmers more freedom to sell their produce. However, protesting farmers have argued that this will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system and prioritise corporate interests.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the ninth round of talks over farm laws on 15 January with farmer union leaders.

Since November 26, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.



Earlier, on 17 December 2019, the top court allowed the agitation to continue "without impediment", citing the right to protest as a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. The apex court had also recommended the Centre and farm unions engage in consultation to come forward with an amicable solution.

