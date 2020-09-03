SC Gives Telcos 10 Yrs to Pay Dues: 15-Yr-Long AGR Case, Explained

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 September, allowed a period of 10 years for telecom companies to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

The apex court allowed for an extension to the companies in view of the COVID-19 situation, although it clarified that 10 percent of the dues will have to be paid by 31 March 2021.

The apex court also said that instalments will have to be paid by 7 February of every succeeding year – and that any default will accrue interest and that non-payment will also invite contempt of court proceedings.

The AGR case has been ongoing for 15 years now, holding the fate of multiple telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the balance. With the SC’s ruling providing some much-needed relief to the TSPs, here’s a deep dive into what the long-drawn out case has been all about.

The DoT and Telcos Fight it Out

Indian telecom providers have been engaged in a long battle with the Government of India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

In 1994, India’s telecom sector was liberalised under the National Telecom Policy and licences were issued to companies, but high licence fees caused telcos to default on their payments. In answer to the pleas of the telcos, in 1999, the Centre brought out a revised National Telecom Policy, giving them an option to migrate from fixed licence fee model to a new system, according to The Wire.

The roots of the tussle between telcos and DoT emerge here, wherein, under this new model, they agreed to share a certain percentage of their revenue with the government. The concept of AGR was finalised in 2001.

The battle then began in 2005, when Cellular Operators Association of India, which includes telecom giants such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea, challenged the DoT’s definition of AGR. AGR is the basis for calculating the spectrum usage charges and license fees paid by telecom companies to the DoT.

The DoT argued that AGR includes all revenues of the companies, including rent, handset sales and profits from sales of assets and scrap. However, telcos said that only revenue earned from their main telecom services should be considered.

In 2015, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) ruled that certain non-telecom revenues like rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would be counted as AGR, according to Financial Express.

However, while the ruling did not entirely go against the telcos, leaving some streams out of the definition of AGR, the telcos proceeded to move the Supreme Court against the TDSAT’s order.

What happened next was a major setback for telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as the apex court on 24 October 2019, in a final verdict on the case, broadly upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR.

What the SC's Ruling Meant for Telcos

The SC’s ruling left telecom providers facing a bill that amounted to approximately Rs 92,000 crore. However, the overall payout by telcos was estimated to be in the range of Rs 1.47 lakh crore – Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee, and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges.

At the time, the court had given the telcos three months’ time to clear these dues. A review of the judgment sought by the telcos was dismissed by the SC, which insisted that all dues be cleared by 23 January 2020.

It may be noted here that the total amount to the government is owed by about 15 operators, of which 10 have either closed operations or are undergoing insolvency proceedings in the last 14 years.

Of the remaining players in the industry, the SC ruling affected Airtel and Vodafone Idea the most, with the telecom sector already struggling under a pile of debt. Jio, as a relatively new entrant, was the least affected, having only started commercial operations in 2016.

So, how much were they supposed to pay?

The amount to be paid by Bharti Airtel is Rs 25,976 crore while Vodafone Idea is required to cough up Rs 50,399 crore, a three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said in July 2020, factoring in payments of Rs 18,004 crore and Rs 7,854 crore, respectively, according to a report by Economic Times.

The SC verdict came as a hard blow to the telecom industry which was already facing huge debt amid an obstacle to growth with falling data revenue, thanks to competition with Jio.