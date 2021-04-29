SC gives clearance to special Covid care centre at Pragati Maidan

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday gave formal clearance to a special Covid care centre at the new additional building complex in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to convert the new advocates' chamber building into a Covid-19 care centre for lawyers, court staff, and their families.

In its press release, the apex court said that its administration has conveyed its 'in-principle concurrence to the initiative of the SCBA for setting up of temporary in-patient facility for Covid-19 patients in the Supreme Court Complex.

The Administration has made it clear that the staff of Supreme Court Registry will not be associated with the proposed facility and it is for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to decide as to how to operate the facility, it added.

If the GNCTD, based on its own assessment, comes forward to set up the facility at the location proposed and as per the duly approved blueprint, the Supreme Court Administration may consider handing over space to the concerned Authority of GNCTD in accordance with Covid-19 protocol, it added. (ANI)