SC Has Failed its Constitutional Duty in Handling of Migrant Cases

The heart-wrenching suffering of persons who are walking back from cities to their native villages and home towns shows no signs of abating. Reports of deaths of persons on the road have been streaming in over the past week.

After prolonged delay, the Central and State Governments issued some travel advisories but confusion continues to persist. While the Government’s approach may be seen as merely yet another example of Executive apathy in India, what is perhaps most surprising is the manner in which the Supreme Court has turned a blind eye to the problem.

The Court’s rationalisation that it cannot “supplant the wisdom of the Government” or “cannot monitor who is walking and who is not walking” suggests that the Court is powerless in examining the implications of the Executive decisions.

This approach is inconsistent with the role of the judiciary under the Constitution, and is particularly dismaying in light of judicial precedent, for which the Supreme Court was once described as the “last resort for the oppressed and bewildered”.

The Constituent Assembly’s Vision for the Supreme Court

In December 1946, when Jawaharlal Nehru put forth the Objectives Resolution listing out the defining principles that the Indian Constitution would provide, Dr. Ambedkar could not help but express disappointment. One of his primary objections was that the Resolution, while speaking of rights, was silent on remedies.

He cautioned,

"“all of us are aware of the fact that rights are nothing unless remedies are provided whereby people can seek to obtain redress when rights are invaded.”" -

In 1950, the Indian Constitution became one of the first Constitutions to recognize avenues to enforce fundamental rights as a fundamental right itself. Accordingly, Article 32 of the Constitution provides that “the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of [fundamental] rights…is guaranteed.”

In the Constituent Assembly, Article 32 was referred to as the “soul” and “very heart” of the Constitution” and its “crowning section”. Notably, the provision met with almost no opposition. Instead, members emphasized the importance of the provision, conscious that even after independence fundamental rights had to be guarded from overzealous governments.

M.A. Ayyangar argued that the executive is “apt to abuse its powers” and that The Supreme Court was therefore meant to be the guardian of their rights and privileges, for the majority and the minorities.

Similarly, V.S. Sarwate pointed out legislatures in panic could enact laws that went beyond what was necessary for a situation. Dr. Ambedkar, agreeing in principle, emphasized that Article 32 was meant to provide urgent and immediate relief in respect of executive excesses.

Dr. Ambedkar also assured members that the Article gave the Supreme Court the power not to only issue particular writs, but any kind of “directions or orders or writs,” which would enable the Court to fashion effective remedies according to the circumstances of the case.

India’s lockdown, considered the world’s strictest lockdown in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, is perhaps a perfect example of Executive overreach. While few have questioned the need for a lockdown to contain and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner and extent to which India’s lockdown has been implemented has raised several fundamental constitutional questions.

After all, it was the Government’s sudden and exclusive decision to shut down all economic activity and movement that has resulted in the widespread deprivation of the right to life and livelihood of many persons – which made an assessment of the proportionality of the Executive’s decisions a priority for the courts. Or so you would think.

The Supreme Court’s Reaction

In several petitions highlighting the arbitrary manner in which Governments have treated migrants or have altogether ignored their plight, the Supreme Court has refrained from passing any substantive orders and has said that they will not supplant the “wisdom of the Government.”

Close observers of the Judiciary may recognize this as an extension of the Judiciary’s long-standing tradition of restraint, where it refers to the “wisdom of Parliament” as a ground for not evaluating the constitutionality of a law, regardless of whether such wisdom is in fact demonstrated.