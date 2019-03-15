SC ends life ban on Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider

Supreme Court on Friday set aside the life ban imposed on cricketer, S. Sreesanth by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and asked the cricket body to reconsider his plea within three months. While talking to ANI, Sreesanth said, "Thanks to the Supreme Court and thanks to the judges who heard my case very well. I am blessed to have good lawyers. BCCI has made who I am today. Huge thanks to BCCI and I am not against BCCI, I am just appealing to BCCI so that they give me an opportunity. I am sure they will understand. "