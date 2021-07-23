SC dismisses contempt plea of Delhi government against Haryana on water supply

Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Delhi government's contempt petition filed against the Haryana government for allegedly not sharing Yamuna river water as per the court's order.

A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked the Delhi Jal Board to hold consultation and negotiate with the Haryana government.

"You further negotiate with them. This contempt petition is dismissed," the Bench told counsel appearing for the Delhi government.

In its contempt plea against Haryana the Delhi Jal Board sought action against alleged violation of the February 29, 1996 order on the water supply to the national capital, wherein the government said Haryana has to keep the Wazirabad water reservoir full and this order is being breached.

It sought to initiate contempt proceedings against Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan and the Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Devender Singh, for willfully disobeying the court's order to maintain the water level at the Wazirabad reservoir at full capacity to serve the drinking water needs of the national capital. (ANI)