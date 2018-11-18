SC disappointed us, Parliament is only way to build Ram Temple: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that Supreme Court has disappointed everyone and Parliament is the only option left for the construction of Ram Temple. Ramdev said, "I have said repeatedly that Rama is not a political issue, but an issue associated with nation's pride. Lord Rama is everyone's ancestor be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and whosoever resides in India. I do not see any opposition to Rama." The Yoga Guru added, "Supreme Court has disappointed us, now the Parliament is the only way ahead to build the temple. We are pressurising the government."