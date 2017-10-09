SC bans firecrackers: Shop owners request SC to extend sale for Diwali only

After the Supreme Court on Monday ban on the sale of firecrackers till November 1 in the national capital, cracker shop owners condemned the decision. They said Diwali is the most auspicious festival and without firework it would lose its charm. They also requested Supreme Court to extend sale for this Diwali only. According to Supreme Court, Diwali is celebrated across India by bursting crackers, leaving the national capital in smoke and pollution.