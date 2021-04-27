SC Allows Vedanta to Run TN Sterlite Plant to Produce Oxygen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 April, allowed Vedanta to operate the oxygen production unit at its Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu, on a stand-alone basis.

This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi for four months to augment the state's oxygen production.

"The plant shall be operated and only to produce oxygen and for no other purpose," Justice DY Chandrachud said. The order would not create any equity in favour of company, the SC further said, according to PTI.

Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter or operate the copper smelting plant under garb of this order, the SC said, according to PTI.

The apex court also asked Tamil Nadu to form a panel to monitor the activities at the plant.

“Let there be no political bickering in the court. It is a time of national calamity,” the court observed during the hearing on Tuesday.

This development comes amid an alarming shortage of oxygen in India, which is facing a deluge of COVID-19 cases.

Sterlite was sealed shut in 2018 for violation of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) norms after 13 civilians were killed during an anti-Sterlite protest.

(With inputs from PTI.)

