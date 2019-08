Supreme Court allowed Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami. Though, SC has asked Yechury to not to indulge in any kind of political activity over there. On speaking about the permission from SC, Yechury said, "I am going there tomorrow to meet Yusuf Tarigami in Kashmir."