Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) State Bank of India on Monday reported an over 40 per cent on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30.

According to the state-run lender, its net profit in the three months through September fell to Rs 944.87 crore from Rs 1,581.55 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

