SBI revises service charges; pay Rs 50 after four ATM withdrawals

The State Bank of India has revised service charges on ATM withdrawal for users of its mobile app ‘SBI Bank Buddy’, and various other cash transactions, effective from June 1. Rs. 25 charge will only be levied only on withdrawing money from an ATM through its mobile wallet app. All normal saving bank accounts in a month will continue to get eight free ATM transactions (5 at SBI ATMs + 3 at ATMs of other banks) in metros and 10 free transactions in non-metros (5 at SBI ATMs + 3 at ATMs of other banks) The limit of four ATM withdrawals per month only applies to the Basic Savings Banks Deposit Accounts.