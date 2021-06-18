SBI Reopens Application Window For Fire Officer Posts
Earlier this week, the country’s most sought after bank brought some good news for the job seekers. On June 15, the State Bank of India (SBI) resumed the application process for Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular basis for the posts of engineers or fire officers.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job through the official website of SBI (bank.sbi/web/careers or sbi.co.in/web/careers). The last date to apply for the post is June 28.
Here are the details regarding the Fire engineer posts.
Total vacancies:
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 16 posts of fire officers under SBI SCO Recruitment 2021.
Educational Qualification:
As of December 31, 2020, candidates should possess any of the below-mentioned qualifications.
How to apply:
According to an official notice, those who have applied for the post between December 22, 2020, and January 27, 2021, need not apply again and their previous application will be considered valid for the current post of Engineer (Fire).
Application fee:
Selection process:
Final selection of the candidates will be done after short-listing applications and it will be followed by interviews.
https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/11154687/140621-CORRIGENDUM+2.pdf/721627f6-ca84-fa7f-bd16-a44a9a30b196?t=1623664828984
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here