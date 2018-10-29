SBI, Hitachi Payments form JV for digital payment platform

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The State Bank of India (SBI) and Hitachi Payment Services (Hitachi Payments) on Monday entered into a joint venture (JV) to start a digital payment platform in India.

The SBI would have a majority stake in the partnership, a joint statement said.

"The joint venture will provide comprehensive suite of payment options to customers and merchants focussing on areas such as rollout of a nationwide card acceptance infrastructure, quick response (QR) code acceptance, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), mass transit sector and e-commerce businesses," it said.

It also noted that the partnership is subject to regulatory approvals.

Speaking about the JV, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said: "At 2,500 PoS (Points of Sale) per million people, the penetration of payment acceptance infrastructure is still low. With this JV, we aim to grow the payment landscape by providing a frictionless modern digital payment platform to our customers."

--IANS

ravi/nir