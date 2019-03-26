SBI, DGCA, Ministry attend meeting on Jet Airways

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A crucial meeting on Jet Airways took place at the Civil Aviation Ministry here attended by representatives of the SBI, Jet, DGCA and the Ministry.

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Singh, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dubey, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief B.S. Bhullar and Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola attended the meeting.

The meeting came a day after Jet Chairman Naresh Goyal resigned and lenders of the bank agreed to provide immediate funds of Rs 1,500 crore to the beleaguered airline.

The SBI-led consortium has taken over the management of the airline after its promoter Goyal stepped down and ceded management control.

The SBI is looking at having a new investor to take over the ailing airline in the first quarter of the next fiscal.

The key issues to be handled will be pilots' salaries and getting the grounded planes operational by paying the lessors and vendors.

--IANS

