SBI announces up to 100% waiver of processing fee on car loan, gold loan

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The country's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced waiver of up to 100 per cent processing fee on car loans, personal gold loans and personal loans, in view of the festive season.

The waivers are effective immediately.

"This is in addition to the existing waiver on processing fee on takeover of home loans," SBI said in a statement.

While the bank has announced a 100 per cent waiver on the processing fee of car loans till December 31, customers can avail 50 per cent waiver on processing fee of personal gold loans till October 31, it said.

"Till September 30, customers can avail 50 per cent waiver on processing fee on Xpress Credit - a personal loan offering by the bank," it added.

