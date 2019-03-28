To save costs, AI to serve Indian food from April 1

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) In a bid to promote Indian food on its flights, Air India will introduce a new menu that will also serve up a saving for the national carrier. The airline is in talks with fast food vendors like Haldiram and others for this.

"On the basis of feedback from the crew, we have changed the menu effective from April 1. This time, the menu is more indigenous and promotes regional and national dishes and drinks," a senior Air Indian official told IANS.

The new menu, which will be introduced on 85 domestic and 44 international sectors, includes curd rice, pao bhaji, upma and vegetable poha and Indian sweets along with aam panna, jaljeera and masala lassi.

"The new menu offer and our negotiations with vendors will have a significant impact on our expenditure as well," the official said.

According to catering industry insiders, the new menu may result in an incremental saving about Rs 200 crore for the airline, which currently spends around Rs 800-900 crore a year on its catering services.

--IANS

rv/rtp/vd